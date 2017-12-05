Taylor Swift Fans Lay Into Kim Kardashian With Flood Of Rat Emojis After She Shaded TayTay

Swifties were NOT happy when Kim Kardashian shaded Taylor Swift with a ‘Famous’ flashback photo. The fans retaliated by swarming her Instagram with rat emojis!

As we’re all painfully aware, Kim Kardashian, 33, and Taylor Swift, 27, aren’t the biggest fans of one another. Recently, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a throwback to Kanye West‘s “Famous” music video, aka the video for the song that began the Kimye/Taylor feud. Obviously, bringing up the source of the drama was seen as a massive diss aimed at the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer, and Swifties came out in full force to defend their queen. See social media posts about the long Kimye and Taylor feud here!

Just like how Kim’s allies spammed Taylor’s social media feeds with snake emojis after the Snapchat videos of Taylor’s infamous phone call with Kanye were posted, Tay’s fans picked an animal image to flood Kim with. Her Instagram comments now contain an overwhelming amount of rat emojis, because, of course. But hey, Kim has been rocking a lot of grey lately, courtesy of her husband’s next Yeezy collection — maybe she’ll turn the critter into some new shady merchandise. Hey, if Taylor can embrace the snake imagery, why not? You can see a picture of how Kim’s Instagram currently looks, below!

While Kim seemingly shaded Taylor recently, it might be a delayed response to the diss tracks TSwift released on reputation last month. Her track, “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things,” definitely appears to be a huge callout toward Kanye and that phone call with lyrics like, “Friends don’t try to trick you / Get you on the phone and mind-twist you.” So even though the feud started over a year ago, it’s still alive and well, with emoji attacks and all!

HollywoodLifers, do you think the Swifties went too far with the rat emojis? Or do you think Kim deserved the social media spam? Let us know how you feel below!