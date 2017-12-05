Tiny Leaning On Family After Death Of Her Bodyguard: ‘This Makes Me Feel So Good’

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris has been spending time with her family in the wake of her security guard’s tragic passing. Her loved ones are helping her get through this difficult time.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, has had a difficult few days since her bodyguard Big Rio sadly passed away on Dec. 2, but luckily it seems she has a great support system to rely on. In a series of Instagram posts, Tiny highlighted the support provided by her family. “Ooh how this makes me #feelsogood to see two of my babies singing along every word to songs that I made b4 they were even born,” she captioned a sweet post of her children Zonnique and King. “This is everything to me. It’s crazy how they both got the gift as well.” You can see her adorable social media shoutouts to her family below!

Her loved ones joined her in Raleigh, NC for her Xscape tour. It’s heartwarming to see her smiling with her family considering how difficult it must be right now for the singer. Tiny announced the passing of her security guard on her Instagram, and it seemed the loss really hit her hard. “He was definitely more like family to me,” she wrote.

While her estranged husband T.I., 37, didn’t get any social media love, he’s played a vital role in Tiny’s healing process. As we previously reported, Tiny has been “leaning on T.I. for strength during the sad time,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tiny has been trying to carry on with work and her tour but has been struggling with grief at the same time. She has been crying on T.I.’s shoulder and is grateful for his love during tough times like these.” Looks like the “Who Can I Run To” singer has a ton of people she can turn to while she grieves. She’s currently focused on her Great Xscape Tour, so she probably also has the support of bandmates Kandi Burruss, 41, Tamika Scott, 42, and LaTocha Scott, 44. We hope she’s surrounded by lots of love! It certainly looks like she is.

Our thoughts are with Tiny and Big Rio’s loved ones during this difficult time.

HollywoodLifers, are you happy Tiny has such a strong support system?