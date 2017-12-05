Nebraska Woman, 24, Dead 3 Weeks After Tinder Date — Date Posts Denial Video

Sydney Loofe, 24, went missing 3 weeks ago after going on a Tinder date. Now, police discovered her dead body and they have two persons of interest. The two in question just released a telling 9-minute video.

Sydney Loofe, a 24-year-old Nebraska native, disappeared after a Tinder date three weeks ago. Her family confirmed on Monday, Dec. 4, that her dead body was discovered after an extensive search by police and the FBI. “It’s with heavy hearts that we share this most recent update with you all,” her family wrote on a Facebook page in support of Loofe, which led to a link that confirmed her death. The post continued: “Please continue to pray for Sydney and our entire family. May God grant eternal rest unto thee. We love you Sydney.” Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said Tuesday during a press conference, that “analysis of digital evidence” led authorities to a body in rural Clay County they believe is that of Loofe. “We do believe that there is evidence of foul play,” Bliemeister said.

Loofe’s family reported her missing on Nov. 16, after she didn’t show up for work. Her last social media activity was reported to be a Snapchat, just one day prior to her family’s missing person report. The Snapchat contained a selfie of Loofe, with the message, “Ready for my date”. The Omaha World Herald reported that Loofe’s Tinder date [which was reportedly their second date] was with a female, Bailey Boswell, 23, who is now a person of interest, as well as her 51-year-old roommate, Aubrey Trail. Boswell and Trail lived in Wilber, which authorities discovered was the last place Loofe was seen, as reported by the site.

Boswell and Trail both took to social media to post a 9-minute video explaining their side of the story. In the video [as seen above], Boswell confirms that she went on a date with Loofe before her disappearance. However, Boswell also claims that she drove Loofe to a friend’s home afterward.

Boswell and Trail have been jailed on unrelated charges since November 30, and were taken into custody in Taney County, Missouri. Bliemeister said the persons of interest, [Boswell and Trail] remain in custody, but have not been charged in the case of Loofe’s death. Both Boswell and Trail allegedly left the state in the days after Loofe disappeared.

