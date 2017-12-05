Soccer Coach Allegedly Sends Pics Talking About His Genitals To FL Girl, 17, He Ran Away With

Caitlyn Frisina has been found safe! The teen was with a HS soccer coach, 27, who’s also a family friend, and it appears the 2 ran away together after he sent her explicit Snapchats!

Rian Rodriguez, 27, is a high school assistant soccer coach who is believed to have driven Caitlyn Frisina, 17, 1,000 miles from her Lake City, Florida home to upstate New York over the course of last week. Thankfully, Caitlyn was found safe on Dec. 1, and was immediately reunited with her parents, while Rian was arrested. However, it’s been revealed that Rian and Caitlyn’s relationship was looked into months ago — only to have investigators conclude there was NOT anything inappropriate going on. On top of that, since her disappearance, police found inappropriate Snapchat messages between Caitlyn and Rian on the 17-year-old’s phone.

Caitlyn went missing from her Lake City home late in the hours of Nov. 25, or early Nov. 26. She had been gone for six days when she was finally found. Before police were able to locate her though, she and Rian were spotted on CCTV making their way up through Georgia and the Carolinas. They soon, however, dropped off the radar. After a nationwide search, a New York State police officer found the two safe in a car near Syracuse on Dec. 1. Rian was arrested and now faces charges for interference with child custody, Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter said. Prosecutors will apparently decide if the coach will face other charges — like kidnapping.

Something that was not revealed, is whether or not Caitlyn went with Rian willingly. “She looks very grown up,” Mark explained. “She’s a 17-year-old high school student who I feel was influenced by someone who was in control, who was in a supervisory role, and that shouldn’t be.” He added, “She’s got a lot of growing up to do, even though she’s a very strong young lady and a very good young lady. I have a lot of respect for her and I’m very proud of her that she did come and understands this is a big deal.”

Missing Florida teen Caitlyn Frisina has been reunited with parents, and the 17-year-old's soccer coach, Rian Rodriguez, is under arrest, facing extradition back to Florida https://t.co/cDbHTCrh7V pic.twitter.com/27mNs1kUH5 — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 4, 2017

One of Caitlyn’s friends told investigators that Rian wanted to take Caitlyn out of the country. “There was a conversation where she had mentioned going out of the country, him wanting to take her out of the country, and she didn’t know how to get out of it,” Columbia County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Murray Smith relayed. Before she left in November, the teen had done a factory reset on her cell phone and ended up leaving it behind. Footprints leading away from her home indicated she was alone when she left, deputies have said. Caitlyn also withdrew $200 from an ATM in St. Mary’s, Georgia, and she and Rian were spotted on surveillance video at a food store in South Carolina and at a pawn shop in North Carolina.

While Rian reportedly had a good reputation as a coach, his relationship with Caitlyn had been investigated before. Back in August, investigators in Columbia County, Florida, looked into an allegation that he and Caitlyn had an inappropriate relationship, but he ended up being cleared. The girl’s parents were notified and the coach was questioned. “There was nothing seen to be inappropriate,” Murray said. “This is an example of how a situation that starts out and doesn’t meet the criteria of a criminal investigation can balloon into something that’s out of control.”

However, in an arrest affidavit by the sheriff’s office, Snapchat messages of a sexual nature were said to be recovered from Caitlyn’s phone. At least one of them discussed Rian’s genitals, according to First Coast News. If the two were engaged in a sexual relationship, Rian could be in even more trouble. After all, the age of consent in Florida is 18, if the other person in the relationship is over 23. “If they had a prior relationship it was a very, very tight secret. Caitlyn actually has a boyfriend. The boyfriend spent Thanksgiving with her,” Murray said. Caitlyn’s mom, Scarlett, told CBS that she and her husband had no idea that their daughter was conspiring to run away with their family friend. “I don’t know,” she said. “We’ve gone over that question in our minds a thousand times since this happened.”

