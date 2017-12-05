Selena Gomez Makes Instagram Private After Admitting She’s Extremely ‘Hurt’ — See Cryptic Message

Selena Gomez is pissed off, apparently about how her ‘Billboard’ magazine interview turned out. Now the most followed woman on Instagram has made her account private!

Selena Gomez, 25, cryptically said on a Dec. 4 Instagram stories post that she wanted some “alone time” and now she’s trying to do just that by turning her Instagram account private! The good news is that if you’re already following her, you can still view her account, but anyone new wanting to follow her now is blocked! She’s the most followed person on the social media site with 130 million fans hanging on her every post. She appears to be majorly pissed off at Billboard magazine for their recent interview and cover story about her after naming the singer Woman of the Year.

In her Instagram stories, Selena took a screen grab of the opening paragraph of the article which blandly talks about how she has a giant stuffed teddy bear in her kitchen and that it was a gift she’d been meaning to get rid of. She then wrote on top of the copy “Never will I let another human guess my words ever again. Or let them into my home. That is so hurtful. The most ‘ridiculous’ part of that is no one knowing my heart when I say things.” See pics of Selena, here.

Umm, what? Her outrage about letting a reporter into her home for the interview seems a little out of place as when the article hit the web, Selena posted her Billboard cover on her Instagram and gushed about the honor of the publication naming her Woman of the Year. She even thanked them for their awards event where she was able to give an emotional speech about her 2017 kidney transplant. The only mention of her re-ignited romance with Justin Bieber, 23, came when she simply said, “I cherish people who have really impacted my life,” and the reporter pretty much left it at that. Maybe something else in the article triggered Selena in some way, but to go and make her Instagram private and turn away new followers seems like a pretty drastic measure.

HollywoodLifers, why do you think Selena turned her Instagram into private mode?