Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Pic Of Her ‘Beautiful Boy’ Saint On His B-Day While Teasing X-Mas Card

Kim Kardashian’s adorable b-day message for her son Saint West is way too cute! Even better, it serves as the day 5 teaser for the family’s Christmas card! See it here.

Saint West is officially two years old! To celebrate his 2nd birthday on Dec. 5, Kim Kardashian, 37, has unveiled her family Christmas card’s day five teaser, and of course it stars her adorable son! The reality star tweeted the sweet pic on Saint’s special day, and in the photo the youngster looks JUST like his famous mama. On top of that, Kim’s b-day message to Saint was almost just as precious! Click here to see pics from Saint and Reign’s joint monster-themed birthday party.

“DAY 5- HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful boy Saint! I love you so much! You don’t even understand!!!” Kim captioned the image of her baby son. In the photo, Saint is looking directly into the camera with the sweetest, most innocent look on his face. He’s sporting his now-signature tiny cornrows and he has the exact same features that Kim has — I mean, just LOOK at those big eyes and bow-shaped lips. These two are seriously twins! On top of that, Saint is posing sans shirt while rocking dad jeans — SO cute!

In his hands is a giant paper-wrapped “candy,” which is perfectly on point for the Christmas card Kim’s been teasing on social media all month. The sneak-preview for yesterday, “Day 4,” was a shot of North West, 4, and Kim together. Both ladies are wearing jeans and a white tank, and North looks happier than we’ve ever seen her, as she’s laughing at something off camera. It seems these pics are just going to keep on getting cuter!

DAY 5- HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful boy Saint! I love you so much! You don’t even understand!!! pic.twitter.com/YKn8lggLFV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 5, 2017

To celebrate Saint’s second birthday, Kim and family threw the toddler a special party on Dec. 3. It was a joint bash with Saint’s cousin Reign Disick, who will turn three on Dec. 14. The soiree was Christmas/Monster Inc. themed, and it even featured fake snow and ice skating. Talk about an epic way to ring in another year older! On her app, Kim posted yet another loving message to Saint in honor of his big day. She wrote, “To the sweetest boy in the whole wide world, HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! I can’t believe you are 2 today. Thank you for choosing me to be your mom. I feel so blessed you are in my life. I love you so much!” Aw!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how adorable does Saint look? Are you excited to see the entire Kardashian Christmas card soon?