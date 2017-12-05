Ryan Shazier’s Spinal Injury Has ‘Shaken Team To The Core’: Steelers Players ‘Afraid’ They’ll Be Next

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier’s terrifying spinal injury has been a wake up call to teammates. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how players are shaken to the core.

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier‘s awful spinal cord injury during his Dec. 4 game against the Bengals came as a really scary reminder to players and fans that football is a very rough sport. The matchup between the AFC North rivals was one of the most physically brutal NFL games in recent memory and Ryan, 25, suffering a spinal contusion and risking paralysis has his teammates on edge that it could happen to any of them. “Players on the team, wives and families are all nervous and afraid after Ryan’s injury. It has shaken the team to the core and makes the players and families realize how dangerous the job is,” a source close to the Steelers organization tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“When Ryan made that hit, we thought he was fine until we saw him roll over and grab his lower back. This dude is a leader and he’s always played with a high-level of intensity. After the game we all just wanted to make sure he was okay. The scary part was really not knowing what his condition was and constantly thinking about what his family was feeling. When they told us he had movement, we were super relieved. The doctors said he has a spinal contusion, but they’re still cautious because of the swelling and they’re keeping him in the hospital. It’s scary when you see a hit like that because it’s something that can happen to any one of the guys on the field and it was a regular football play,” our insider continues.

“After the game, one of the players’ wives who traveled to see the game immediately pulled him to the side when he left the locker room and was crying as she expressed how afraid she was that something like that could happen to him and their son would grow up with a paralyzed father. So yeah, it’s definitely traumatic for the players and families. They’re afraid it could happen to them. But as players, the message is that this is what they’ve signed up for and they have to live with the results whatever they may be,” our insider adds.

