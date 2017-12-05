Ryan Shazier: Steelers LB ‘Continues To Improve’ After Horrific Back Injury Lands Him In Hospital

Things looked dire for Ryan Shazier when he seemed to have no movement below his waist after a hit on Dec. 4. Luckily, he is already showing improvement.

Football fans everywhere have been praying for Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier ever since his horrifying back injury during their game against the Bengals on Monday Night Football on Dec. 4. The 25-year-old went in for a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Josh Malone, but didn’t come up from the ground. Instead he rolled from his stomach onto his back in obvious pain, pointing to his mid-back and his legs weren’t moving. Everyone feared for the worst that number 50 might have been paralyzed in the hit. Now his team has given an update on Ryan’s condition, and luckily, no surgery will be required at this time.

“Ryan Shazier suffered a back injury and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he had a CT scan and an MRI to evaluate the condition of his back,” Steelers GM and VP, Kevin Colbert, said. “Ryan’s injury will not require surgery at this time, and he continues to improve. He will stay overnight to continue evaluations with the hopes of returning to Pittburgh on Tuesday. We will provide further updates at the appropriate time.” The Steelers also confirmed that the rest of the team had arrived safely back in Pittsburgh.

After the hit, Twitter blew up with fans commenting about how they were refreshing their pages hoping for positive news from the team, but the Steelers had a more grim statement Monday night. The organization wrote that #50 Ryan Shazier has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation on his back. It was confirmed that the injury was serious enough that he would not return to the game and that there were no other updates to be given at the time. It certainly was not a good sign that they couldn’t at least reassure fans that he had regained movement in his lower body, had that been the case.

Ryan has been a standout player for the Steelers after they chose him as their first round draft pick in 2014. After he suffered the injury and the terrifying moments that followed, fans took to twitter share their thoughts and prayers that he didn’t just lose the ability to walk, let alone play football. Somehow the team managed to pull out a 23-20 win with heavy hearts, and after the game a number of Steelers players — and even a few members of the Bengals — formed a prayer circle to pray for fallen Ryan.

