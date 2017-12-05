Ryan Shazier’s Fiancee Asks For Prayers At His Bedside After He Suffers Brutal Back Injury

Steelers LB, Ryan Shazier’s fiancee is asking for ‘all the prayers’ as he recovers from a frightening back injury from a hit by Bengals receiver, Josh Malone. See the sweet video.

Ryan Shazier, 25, remains hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, following a nasty back injury, which occurred on Dec. 4. But, the Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker is not alone. His fiancee, Michelle Rodriguez is by his bedside, and she is asking everyone for prayers as Shazier recovers from a reported spinal contusion. “Please…. asking for all the PRAYERS at this time for this amazing human being that I love so much,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a sweet video of the couple. “Please keep him in your prayers , asking for positive thoughts, positive spirits. He’s strong!!” See her full post below.

In an attempt to make a tackle, Shazier injured his back in a collision with Cincinnati Bengals receiver, Josh Malone. After the hit, Shazier’s legs appeared to go limp as he held his lower back. Shazier had to be carted off the field, where he was taken to the hospital. Fans and other players in the league immediately voiced their prayers for the star LB, as many feared his injury could lead to paralysis. The most recent reports have claimed that Shazier has regained movement in his lower extremities and that he is showing “promising signs” of increased improvement.

Steelers GM and VP, Kevin Colbert, released a public statement in the early hours of Dec. 5, which revealed that Shazier underwent a CT scan and MRI exam. Colbert continued to say that Shazier’s back injury continues to improve and does not require surgery at this time. The time table for his return remains unknown. However, the Steelers continue to remain positive.

Shazier’s teammate, guard Ramon Foster, gave an emotional post-game interview, where he expressed his fear of getting back on the field after witnessing Shazier’s hit. “This was one of the first times ever, in my entire life of playing football, where I felt scared of football,” Foster said Tuesday when speaking with Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan. “That wasn’t normal. I’ve seen a lot of catastrophic stuff, but never anybody take a hit like that.”

