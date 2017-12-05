Ryan Shazier Breaks Silence After Possible Season-Ending Injury: ‘Your Support Is Uplifting’

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier tweeted for the first time since his serious injury and he’s thanking everyone for their support. See his tweet here.

Ryan Shazier, 25, took to Twitter on Dec. 5 to break his silence about the horrific back injury he got after an on-field collision during a football game on Dec. 4. “Thank you for the prayers. Your support is uplifting to me and my family. #SHALIEVE,” his tweet read. The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker has received tons of well wishes from family, teammates, and fans over the past 24 hours through social media and beyond. Although the exact details of his injury have yet to be publicly announced, NFL network reporter Ian Rapoport tweeted that Ryan was showing “promising signs” in the hospital on the morning of Dec. 5 and now that Ryan’s posted on his own account, hope continues to shine for the athlete. See photos of Ryan in action here.

Before Ryan tweeted, his fiancee, Michelle Rodriguez, posted her own message on Instagram asking for prayers and positive thoughts for the man she “loves so much.” Ryan is currently being cared for at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was taken after the injury occurred. Many have feared that Ryan’s injury, which he obtained from a hit with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Josh Malone, could lead to paralysis but Steelers GM and VP, Kevin Colbert released a public statement saying that after Ryan underwent both a CT scan and MRI, it was determined he wouldn’t need surgery and continues to improve.

We look forward to hearing about more improvements with Ryan and we continue to send healing wishes his way as he works on recovering from his injury.

Thank you for the prayers. Your support is uplifting to me and my family. #SHALIEVE — Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) December 5, 2017

HollywoodLifers, please leave your well wishes for Ryan in the comments below.