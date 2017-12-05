Rita Ora Thinks Conor McGregor Is ‘Hot’ — But Is She Really Hitting On Him?

Rita Ora caused quite a scandal when she posted a pic alongside Conor McGregor winking and calling it a ‘date night.’ We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on if she was really hitting on him.

Uh oh! Rita Ora, 27, found herself in hot water after she snuggled up to UFC champ Conor McGregor, 29 at the 2017 Fashion Awards in London on Dec. 4. In a photo she gave a sexy wink while sitting next to the Irish brawler in a cleavage-baring gown and posted the caption “Date night” underneath the photos on Twitter. His fans were completely outraged as it was such a diss to Conor’s longtime girlfriend Dee Devlin, who is also the mother to his seven-month-old son Conor Jr. Meanwhile, Rita is bathing in the attention she’s getting. “Yeah, of course Rita thinks Conor is hot, because why wouldn’t she?!! But the date night caption wasn’t meant to be taken literally, she was just joking around, and it doesn’t hurt to drum up some publicity at the same time too!” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Although, it’s kind of backfired, as Rita’s being mauled by everyone! She really didn’t mean any harm though, and she certainly didn’t mean any disrespect towards Dee, that’s the last thing Rita would want. People really need to chill out, Rita was actually at the event with Donatella (Versace), and she posted a bunch of ‘date night’ pics with different celebs. It seems that these days people are so desperate for some scandal, or to tear somebody apart, that they’re just looking for any reason possible,” our insider adds. See pics of Rita, here.

Fans totally turned against Rita when posted the same sexy photo with Conor to her Instagram and people went off on her! She got comments like “Stay in your lane homewrecker” as many believed they were actually on a date and he was cheating on Dee. Rita took the “Date night” caption off of the pic after catching a world of heat about insinuating that Conor was her sweetie for the evening. He did look pretty smooth in the pic of them together, but unlike super single Rita he’s taken and the optics made her look like she was trying to move in on someone else’s man.

