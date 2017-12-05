‘Psych: The Movie’s James Roday Teases Shawn’s Evolution & Zachary Levi’s ‘Diabolical’ Role

Shawn and Gus are back! ‘Psych: The Movie’ premieres Dec. 7, and HollywoodLife got EXCLUSIVE scoop on the highly-anticipated reunion straight from James Roday!

Grab your pineapples and get ready for Psych: The Movie! Shawn (James Roday), Gus (Dulé Hill), Juliet (Maggie Lawson), and the rest of the gang are returning to TV for one epic thrill ride. It’s been 3 years since the series finale of the hit USA show, and we’re thanking the TV gods that our fave characters are all reuniting for another adventure. With this being a 2-hour movie, you know it’s about to go down. In the words of Taylor Swift, are you ready for it?

Psych: The Movie premieres Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on USA. HollywoodLife.com got the chance to talk to James EXCLUSIVELY about the movie while at New York Comic Con. From an update on Shawn and Juliet (and Gus, of course) to details on Zachary Levi’s villainous character, James gives fans some major scoop about the movie. This is the Psych: The Movie preview you’ve been waiting for. Check out our Q&A below!

How has Shawn changed since the last time we saw him?

James Roday: It’s subtle baby steps. If you we’re like flying a drone or in a spaceship and looking down overhead, you might not be able to tell he was moving at all. I think for everybody, knowing that it was 3 years and not 10 years, that allowed us the real estate to kind of keep the show where it needs to live without feeling obligated to have a bunch of crazy stuff happen to everybody in the time that we’ve been away. I would say that the evolution has been subtle, probably the most subtle with Shawn because he’s a slow mover in that area. But we do push him and challenge him in this movie, and I think he steps up as best as he can.

How are Shawn and Juliet doing when the movie picks up?

James Roday: They are engaged, I can tell you that. There’s the problem of a missing engagement ring, but they have not broken up.

Gus and Shawn, are they still best friends?

James Roday: They’re absolutely still together, like an old married couple. They’re just in San Francisco instead of Santa Barbara.

Zachary Levi is the big bad in this movie, what kind of villain is he and what is he after?

James Roday: Zach is fantastic. He did a terrific job in this movie. He’s diabolical. He’s evil. He’s not a good guy in this movie. So, Chucksters, I’m sorry. Sorry, Chucksters, he turned over a new leaf in this one.

Does the movie leave it open for more Psych?

James Roday: Always. That’s sort of [creator] Steve Franks’s rule. At the very least, he always wants you to know that the adventure continues, even if you don’t see them all. There will never be a point I think in this show where you get a sense that it’s over or it’s finished, because it’s about wish fulfillment and childhood dreams and those should never be over.

The show had some notable guest stars over the years. Can we expect some surprises?

James Roday: Yes. You’re going to get some surprises, and they’re all going to be super fun.

