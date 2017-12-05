Prince Harry Asks Prince William To Be His Best Man: Will Kate Middleton Be Maid-Of-Honor?

Prince Harry has the best man for his royal wedding and it is Prince William! Does this mean that Kate Middleton will be Meghan Markle’s maid-of-honor? Find out here!

Prince Harry, 33, has officially asked Prince William, 35, to be his best man when he gets married to Meghan Markle, 36, next May and he has happily agreed to take on the role! Since Harry served as best man in William’s wedding to Kate Middleton, 35, in 2011, it makes sense that the roles would be reversed, but does this mean that Kate will serve as Meghan’s maid-of-honor? Unfortunately, no. Kate plans to stay by her children’s side and sit in the pews during the ceremony, according to E! News. However, Harry’s nephew, Prince George, 4, and niece, Princess Charlotte, 2, will have roles in the wedding along with Isabel Veronica Mulroney, the daughter of Meghan’s best friend, Jessica Mulroney. See photos from Prince Harry and Meghan’s engagement here!

The exciting royal wedding will take place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle and will be televised for all the world to see! There’s nothing we love more than watching a commitment of love from our very own living rooms and with more and more details being revealed about the big day, we’re definitely on the edge of our seats! The couple has yet to announce the exact day in May the ceremony will take place, but it should be revealed as the date gets closer.

Harry and Meghan met through a mutual friend in 2016 and dated for a year and a half before getting engaged a few weeks before their announcement on Nov. 27. The soon-to-be married duo are refreshing to see due to the nontraditional details surrounding their differences. Meghan is American, biracial, and a divorcee which is unusual in a royal marriage, but it has inspired many people around the world to believe in positive change. Congratulations to the happy couple!

