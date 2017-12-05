Naya Rivera Re-Files for Divorce from Husband Ryan Dorsey After Arrest

It’s over…again! Naya Rivera has re-filed for divorce from husband Ryan Dorsey following her domestic battery arrest. We’ve got the details.

Former Glee star Naya Rivera‘s divorce from husband Ryan Dorsey, 34, is back on, as she re-filed the paperwork to make their split permanent on Dec. 5. The Blast reports that the 30-year-old filed the docs in Los Angeles Superior Court and is citing the standard irreconcilable differences as the reason. She’s being reasonable about the co-parenting of their two-year-old son Josey Hollis Dorsey, asking for joint legal and physical custody and was a judge to block either herself or Ryan from getting spousal support. In a weird twist, she claims the date of separation was on Nov. 24, which came a day prior to her domestic battery arrest in West Virginia for allegedly hitting Ryan in the head.

The pretty brunette initially filed for divorce from her actor hubby in Nov. 2016, but pulled the paperwork this past October as the couple tried to work things out for the sake of their young son. Unfortunately, their reunion lasted a short six weeks as Ryan called the cops over Thanksgiving weekend claiming that an intoxicated Naya struck him in the head. She was arrested and her sad booking photo released, showing her looking down in embarrassment.

Ryan acknowledged that they were having problems after her arrest. “This is a difficult time for everyone in the family especially for Naya and I,” he tweeted in a statement on Tuesday, November 28. “This isn’t some reality show, this is our life, and I ask that everyone especially ‘the media’ please respect our privacy and treat us/this situation how you would want a loved one to be treated. Perhaps with kindness, respect, without judgement, and as negative a situation like this is, with positivity and love. Thanks.” See pics of Ryan and Naya in happier times, here.

These two have had a rollercoaster relationship ever since their 2014 wedding. Rapper Big Sean, 29, had just called off his engagement to Naya and three months later she still had the wedding of her dreams in Los Cabos, Mexico…but the groom was Ryan! The two briefly dated in 2010 and reconnected when he sent her condolences about getting dumped. Things seemed happy at first and in Sept. 2015 the couple became parents when Naya gave birth to Josey. Sadly, she filed for divorce just over a year later even though there really hadn’t been any signs the couple was on the rocks. At the time she demanded primary custody of their son, which she didn’t to this time around. In March of 2017 the actress had a short-lived fling with comedian David Spade, 53, which definitely turned heads, yet by October she decided to give her marriage another go.

Glee actress Naya Rivera arrested on domestic battery charge. Full story on https://t.co/gLqggB15yU pic.twitter.com/YqlflJ23T6 — Kalea Gunderson (@KaleaWCHS) November 26, 2017

