Barack Obama Easily Beats Trump With Most-Liked Tweet Of 2017 & It’s About Diversity

Barack Obama, 56, may not be our president anymore, but he’s still basically the leader of the free world when it comes his Twitter account. In a round up of the most-liked tweets of 2017, Barack Obama’s moving post following the Charlottesville white supremacist marches landed the top spot on the list. In a picture showing Barack with kids of various races, Barack provided the caption: “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…” Of course, Barack is quoting Nelson Mandela who famously wrote in his autobiography Long Walk to Freedom, “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.” While you wipe away the tears in your eyes and long for the time when we actually had a qualified president, check out the inspiring tweet below.

Not only did Barack clinch the first place tweet on the list, he’s in the top 10 a total of nine time. This is compared to President Donald Trump, 71, who failed to even make an appearance on the list. Whether it’s using a hilarious meme to wish Joe Biden, 75, a happy birthday, or praising John McCain, 81, and his bravery in the wake of his announcement that he’s been battling brain cancer, it’s clear that Obama’s positive, caring and inspirational approach to his Twitter account resonates more to users than that of Trump, who all too frequently relies on hate and fear-mongering as his motivation to tweet.

Time will tell how many top spots the former president will have on next year’s list, but if this year is any indication, we’ll be liking his moving messages for years to come. Check out these pics of the Obama family vacationing in Indonesia here.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…" pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

