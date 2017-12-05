Melanie Martinez ‘Horrified’ By Ex-Friend’s Sexual Assault Claims: She ‘Never Said No’

After being accused of sexual assault by Timothy Heller, Melanie Martinez denied the allegations, and claimed everything they ever did together was consensual.

Pop singer Timothy Heller shocked Twitter on Dec. 4 when she shared a lengthy story about allegedly being sexually assaulted, then named Melanie Martinez, a former contestant on The Voice, as her alleged rapist. The women used to be friends, and Timothy said she had been keeping her story a secret for years. Timothy claimed that, at one point in their friendship, Melanie was continuously asking her to have sex, despite knowing she had a boyfriend. Timothy went into detail about Melanie’s alleged assault. “I never said yes. I said no, repeatedly,” Timothy wrote. “But she used her power over me, and broke me down. Just so there is no confusion, I was molested by my best friend.” Timothy alleged that Melanie “performed oral sex” on her and allegedly used a sex toy to penetrate her, then never spoke of the night again.

However, Melanie remembered the situation much differently, and responded to the allegations with a tweet of her own. “I am horrified and saddened by the statements and story told tonight by Timothy Heller,” she wrote. “What she and I shared was a close friendship for a period of time. We came into each other’s lives as we were both starting our careers as artists, and we tried to help each other. We both had pain in dealing with our individual demons and the new paths we were forging, but I truly felt we were trying to lift each other up. She never said no to what we chose to do together. And although we parted ways, I am sending her love and light always.”

Melanie participated on season 3 of The Voice in 2012. She was chosen for Adam Levine’s team, and sang her way into the Top 6, where she was eliminated. However, she continued to pursue a career in music, releasing her first album, Cry Baby in Aug. 2015, along with various EPs. Read Timothy’s full allegations and Melanie’s full response below:

When I wrote this story about my assault, I initially wasn’t going to make the abuser. But I think it’s important for you all to know this is about Melanie Martinez pic.twitter.com/4PQ5oNI2s9 — Timothy Heller (@timethyheller) December 4, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by the accusations against Melanie?