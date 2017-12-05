Nicki Minaj Wields A Huge Knife As Lil Uzi Vert Is Killed In In Wild ‘The Way Life Goes Remix’ Video

Ready for one of the most savage music videos of the year? Nicki Minaj steals the show as a sexy huntress, while Lil Uzi Vert is strangled to death by a mysterious woman.

Nicki Minaj, 34, and Lil Uzi Vert, just dropped the sassiest video ever, and it’ll make your jaw drop! Watch “The Way Life Goes Remix” video (Dec. 4) above, and make sure you’re sitting down first, because it’s definitely an adventure. It feels like we’ve seen Nicki writing on the floor in hotpants before, but the knife thing is definitely new, and then there’s the entertaining moment where Lil Uzi is, uh, murdered and buried on the spot. We won’t spoil it, but let’s just say that the rapper does not have a good time camping in the woods.

Understandably, fans are going nuts over the visual, which was directed by Daps and gained over 1 million views in 24 hours. “One of her best videos this year,” one fan tweeted. “Am in love with the new Lil Uzi Vert and Nicki Minaj music video woah,” another agreed. You can click through the gallery, attached, to see more stills from the vid!

Nicki also shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the video shoot on Twitter, and complained that she was eaten alive by mosquitos on set! “In my BIO- I sprayed the entire bottle on me & them hoe ass bugs still f*cked me up,” she wrote. Ooh, rough! See more recent pics of Nicki here.

🦇… @liluzivert x @nickiminaj 💋🖤😏® A post shared by 16 (@liluzivert) on Dec 4, 2017 at 2:36pm PST

