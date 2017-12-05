Kylie Jenner ‘Struggling With Pregnancy Food Cravings’ During The Holidays: Why It’s So ‘Challenging’

Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy cravings may be getting the best of her! We exclusively learned the star is struggling with her diet.

The holidays are known for throwing people off their diets, and apparently, Kylie Jenner, 20, is no exception! But while the reality star is apparently desperate to avoid excess weight gain, she’s finding herself craving all sorts of sugary desserts and unhealthy snacks. We don’t blame her for indulging either — after all, during the holidays it’s nearly impossible to completely refrain from satisfying your sweet tooth! Click here to see pics of Kylie’s and Khloe Kardashian’s pre-pregnancy bodies.

“ Kylie is struggling with pregnancy food cravings. She is overwhelmed with nowhere to turn because there is yummy holiday food everywhere she looks,” a source close to Kylie revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She feels like being pregnant during the holidays is the most challenging time because everywhere she goes there is great food, snacks, and yummy treats.” Regardless, Kylie is at least TRYING to control her cravings. But apparently, it’s easier said than done. “ Kylie wants to eat healthier, and she knows how important it is for her baby to get good nutrition, but spending time with her family is making things hard,” our insider explained.

Making things even worse, Kylie’s been specifically spending a lot of time with her mom, Kris Jenner , 62. And her house is always fully stocked with treats. “She is often at her mom’s house where there are always muffins, cake, brownies, and other yummy, unhealthy things to eat that she simply can’t say no too.” And while Kylie hasn’t been overly concerned about weight gain in the past, now that she’s pregnant, it’s apparently something she thinks about on a regular basis!

“She has never worried about her weight, but now that she has a growing belly eating for two, she worries about gaining too much or gaining unhealthy weight,” our source added. “Kylie desperately wants to try to have a stricter diet and is trying to eat healthier, but it is hard when dealing with such strong cravings.”

Recently, the makeup mogul appeared in a video playing “Never Have I Ever” with BFF Jordyn Woods, 20, and her assistant Victoria Villarroel. And it was pretty obvious Kylie was rocking some major pregnancy curves. She clearly tried to cover her body up in an oversized holiday sweater, but fans could not be fooled! Looks like Kylie will have to come clean about her pregnancy sooner rather than later!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you relate to Kylie wanting to eat yummy foods and treats during the holidays? Are you anxious for her to reveal her pregnancy at last?