Khloe Kardashian May Go Into Hiding Like Kylie Jenner: She’s ‘Beginning To Look Super Pregnant’

Khloe Kardashian, 33, has been cleverly concealing her baby bump for the past few months but as it starts getting bigger, she’s starting to think like pregnant sister Kylie Jenner and consider going into hiding! “Khloe is beginning to look super pregnant,” a source close to Khloe shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. “Her belly is getting big and her not-so-secret pregnancy is now impossible to hide much longer. She will be faced with a big choice in the next few days or weeks. She will either need to go into hiding, much like her also very pregnant sister Kylie has done, or Khloe will need to make a public announcement asap. If she wants to continue to move freely about the world, her guarded secret will be impossible to ignore as her pregnancy hits her second trimester. Khloe is nervous, excited and anxious about how to share her big news but the time is fast approaching.” See some of Khloe and Kylie’s best attempts at hiding their bumps here!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been posting teasing photos and videos that hide her bump well all over social media, and fans are wondering when she’ll finally give in to confirming her joyous baby news. This will be her first child and boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s second and many have speculated that she and Kylie may announce their pregnancies on the finale of her show.

Unlike Kylie, who has rarely been seen in public outings since the reported pregnancies, Khloe has made a handful of appearances. Some were for promo of her Good American jeans brand and others were random airport outings. We can’t wait to see when Khloe will finally come forward and reveal one of what is sure to be the most famous bumps in America!

