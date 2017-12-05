Katie Holmes Proudly Supports Jamie Foxx At His Event — But They Walk Red Carpet Separately

Despite recently confirming their romance with PDA pics, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes attended the same event separately on Dec. 4. Hmmm…

Jamie Foxx had a big night on Dec. 4, as he hosted the launch of Prive Revaux Eyewear’s Flagship in New York City. He had a very special person show up for support, too — his girlfriend, Katie Holmes! However, the lovebirds continued to remain coy about their relationship by arriving to the event and walking the red carpet separately, and being careful not to get photographed together. Katie looked stunning in a formfitting, strapless black dress, which her hair slicked to the side for her man’s event. These two have been fueling romance rumors for more than four years now, but have yet to make an official debut.

However, over the summer, they did finally confirm that their close relationship is more than just platonic. For the first time, the two allowed cameras to catch them PDAing in Malibu over Labor Day Weekend. In the pics, the pair was strolling along the beach, holding hands and even frolicking at the edge of the ocean. Still, they have yet to comment on the actual status of their relationship, and have previously even flat-out denied they were dating. “Katie and Jamie are finally in a place where they are okay with the world knowing about their big secret [romance],” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY at the time. “Most of the important people in their lives have known about them for a long time and they felt they were tired of living a lie to the rest of the world.” Our source added that the two are “totally in love.”

Of course, keeping things private and low-key has worked for the couple until this point, so it’s not completely surprising that they’ve still decided to hold back from making an official appearance together. Clearly, they’re making a point to support one another, though!

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that Katie attended Jamie’s sunglass launch? Do you wish they walked the carpet together?