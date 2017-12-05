John Mayer Rushed To New Orleans Hospital For Emergency Surgery — Is He OK?

John Mayer was rushed to a New Orleans medical center on Tuesday morning, amidst his tour with the Dead & Company, a rep tells us EXCLUSIVELY. Mayer is currently in emergency surgery.

John Mayer, 40, is currently in surgery to remove his appendix at a New Orleans hospital, a rep for the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Early this morning, Tuesday, December 5th, John Mayer was admitted into the hospital for emergency appendectomy forcing the Dead & Company December 5th concert in New Orleans to be postponed,” his rep said in a statement. “All tickets for the December 5 show will be honored for the rescheduled date. Information on the rescheduled date will be announced as soon as possible. Should ticket holders choose to seek a refund, they will be available at point of purchase.” No other details about Mayer’s condition have been released at this time.

Early this morning, Tuesday, December 5th, John Mayer was admitted into the hospital for emergency appendectomy forcing the Dead & Company December 5th concert in New Orleans to be postponed. — Dead & Company (@deadandcompany) December 5, 2017

