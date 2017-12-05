Is ‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Pregnant Again? Fans Shocked By Possible Baby Bump In New Pic

Jenelle Evans posted pictures on Instagram that some fans think show signs of a baby bump. See the pics for yourself here!

Jenelle Evans, 25, sparked rumors that she was pregnant again after a recent Instagram post had fans noticing a potential baby bump. In a two-photo set, Jenelle is seen kissing and posing with her new husband David Eason, 29, and fans were quick to suggest the photos implied that the mother-of-three would soon become a mother-of-four. But is there a baby bump or not?! Check out the second picture of the set below, and judge for yourself. So, is the Teen Mom 2 star actually pregnant? Since then, Jenelle responded in the comments of her pictures, writing, “that’s just my kangaroo pouch lmfao.”

Oh well, that’s as strong-worded a denial as they come. No baby bump over here! It’s just a classic case of a kangaroo pouch-baby bump mix-up. While Jenelle seems to be blissfully happy with David, her former friendships have since deteriorated. We reported earlier how Jenelle recently took out a cease and desist order against her co-stars Chelsea Houska Deboer, 26, and Kailyn Lowry, 25, from “making false and defamatory statements,” according to the legal document Jenelle’s lawyer sent them.

In addition to Jenelle’s two children, Jace and Kaiser, she has from previous relationships, she and David already share a child together, Ensley Jolie Eason. It was previously suspected that Jenelle might be pregnant, but recent pictures of her dressed as a mermaid lacked any evidence of a baby bump. On the subject of having more kids, Jenelle admitted, “I think we’re good. We have a lot of kids together.” Click here to check out more pics of Jenelle’s family.

