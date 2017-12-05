Kenya Moore Hints She May Be Pregnant During New Interview With Wendy Williams

Is Kenya Moore pregnant? — After she was photographed outside a Barbados fertility clinic, the ‘RHOA’ star is talking babies! And, did she just admit that she’s expecting? …

Kenya Moore, 46, knows how to keep a secret… or not? — When she appeared on The Wendy Williams Show Dec. 5, the talk show host, 53, wasn’t shy about addressing the rumors that Kenya is pregnant. When Wendy stated that Kenya “didn’t have any children,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star replied, “Yet,” which prompted Wendy to ask if Kenya was pregnant. “I will say when I’m able to say,” Kenya teased about pregnancy. “We have been very upfront about wanting to have kids together,” she said about her husband, Marc Daly, before admitting that there are photos of her at a Barbados fertility clinic. Kenya remained tightlipped about a potential pregnancy, however, she continued to keep us guessing. “I’m not saying either way [if I’m pregnant or trying], when I’m able to say, I will be happy to tell the world.”

In true Wendy fashion, she pushed the envelope further to address another rumor that’s plagued Kenya’s new marriage — If she’s even really married! Fans have been speculating that Kenya may not truly be married, since she is so private about this new chapter in her life. However, she quickly shot down those rumors. “I’m married in the eyes of the law and in the eyes of the Lord… my marriage has been ordained by God and we are doing exceptionally well,” she confirmed. Wendy continued to pry when she inquired if Daly has children of his own. Kenya wouldn’t give anything away, saying that they like to keep that part of his life to themselves. But, when Wendy said, “So, you’re a stepmom,” Kenya replied, “Well, maybe, maybe not.”

As you may know, Kenya caused a social media frenzy when she hinted that she had tied the knot in a secret, island ceremony back in June 2017. The pair said “I do” in St. Lucia in front of their closest friends and family. The newlyweds have been private about every detail of their relationship before and after their romantic nuptials. Kenya and Daly, a businessman, met at one of the restaurants he owns.

Fans began to question Kenya’s marriage after she had an emotional episode in the beginning of this season of RHOA. Kenya broke down over the excessive inquiries about her husband and if their love is real. She even expressed her fear of getting divorced… despite being a newlywed. Nonetheless, Kenya seems to be in a better place these days and madly in love with her new man!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kenya will be expecting in 2018?