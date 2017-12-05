Gigi Hadid Strips Down To Her Undies For ‘CR Girls 2018’ Calendar To Benefit The Special Olympics

Gigi Hadid knows that strong is sexy! The model rocked some underwear for the fitness-inspired ‘CR Girls 2018’ Calendar. The proceeds from the project will support the Special Olympics!

Gigi Hadid‘s latest project is EVERYTHING. It’s sexy, it’s strong, and it supports a great cause. What more could you want? CR Fashion Book and TECHNOGYM teamed up to create the CR Girls 2018 Calendar, and handpicked models based on “their unique style, personality and iconic look.” So, naturally, Gigi made the cut. The 22-year-old rocked a white bra and panty set while lifting some weights, and girl looks GOOD. Check out the sexy shot below!

As much as we’d love 12 months of Gigi, the Dec. 2017 calendar photo is the only one she’s in. Halima Aden, Paris Jackson, Grace Elizabeth, Joan Smalls, Hailey Clauson, Hoyeon Jung, Binx Walton, Eniko Mihalik, Hannah Ferguson, Joelle Lombardi, Danielle Herrington and Candice Swanepoel are all featured throughout the $200 yearly planner. “This casting includes both iconic supermodels and fresh faces in a modern representation of beauty and body,” said CR Fashion Book founder Carine Roitfeld in a statement. “It’s about the multiplicity of woman in the year 2018.” They certainly nailed it! See more pics of other young supermodels here!

Dropping a couple Benjamins on a calendar feels like a huge financial commitment for a year supply of model pictures, though. Thankfully, the proceeds actually go to an amazing cause! “I am in awe of any person who devotes their mind and body to athletics, but especially those with disabilities,” Carine shared. “This is the definition of courage. I am pleased the proceeds of this calendar support the Special Olympics—an organization I greatly respect—and to promote the visibility of its efforts.”

We’re really happy about Gigi’s latest modeling gig since we missed her during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. While her sis, Bella Hadid, rocked the Shanghai runway, the supermodel unfortunately couldn’t attend. Gigi, of course, gushed about her “gorg lil sis” after she dominated the catwalk. But there’s always next year and Gigi is already planning on being there! But until then, we have an entire month dedicated to the supermodel, thanks to her cool calendar!

