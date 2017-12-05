Mariah Woods: 1st Video Of Man Charged With Disappearance Revealed — See Earl Kimrey

The man accused of hiding 3-year-old Mariah Woods’ body has had his 1st court appearance, & the vid of him standing before the judge is so chilling! Watch here.

Earl Kimrey, 32, has been charged with obstruction of justice in the heartbreaking disappearance-turned-murder case of three-year-old Mariah Woods. He’s also being charged with hiding the toddler’s body in a creek in North Carolina. The suspect had his first day in court on Dec. 4, for a hearing in Jacksonville, where a judge ordered that his bond remain at $1 million. One of the most unsettling things about this case though is that Earl was Mariah’s mother, Kirsty‘s, live-in boyfriend. Watch the above video to see Earl’s first recorded public appearance since his arrest.

In the clip, Earl is ushered into the courtroom by officers (skip ahead to 1:13 to see his entrance). The creepy part? Earl looks extremely calm, cool, and collected. In fact, judging by his non-phased facial expression, he could be anywhere — like taking a pleasant stroll through the park. It’s extremely unnerving! He doesn’t look sorry, nervous, or even scared. If that’s not stomach-churning, we don’t know what is!

During the court appearance, prosecutors did not reveal any details about the case, and, surprisingly, Earl’s lawyer, Walter Paramore, said nothing in his defense. Little Mariah was reported missing on Nov. 27. The last person to see her alive was Earl, who claimed she got out of bed at around midnight and he told her to go back to sleep. Her body was later found by a dive team at around 5:30 pm on Dec. 2.

FBI spokeswoman Shelley Lynch said in a statement that Mariah’s body was in Holly Shelter Creek along Shaw Highway in Pender County creek, which is about 25 miles from the child’s home in Jacksonville. Earl was soon arrested in the early hours of the morning on Dec. 3, and deputies charged him in connection to the death. According to arrest warrants, Earl moved Mariah’s body from where she died, knowing her death was not natural.

On top of that, it’s since been revealed that Earl has a long criminal history that includes charges for larceny, assault, threats to government, and being drunk and disorderly. The charges date as far back as 2002 and stretch over several counties and two states.

