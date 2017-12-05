Danny Masterson Fired From Netflix’s ‘The Ranch’ After Multiple Rape Allegations

It’s official: Netflix’s ‘The Ranch’ has decided to move on without star Danny Masterson following the accusations made by four different women that the former ‘That 70’s Show’ star allegedly raped them.

Danny Masterson, 41, is the most recent actor out of work due to alleged sexual misconduct. Netflix announced on Tuesday, December 5 that they’ve decided he’s no longer going to be a part of the series. “As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of ‘The Ranch’,” the statement, released to our sister site Deadline, read. “Yesterday was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him.” According to their report, the series is about to wrap their first 10 episodes of their third season. For now it’s unclear exactly how Danny’s character, Rooster, will be written out of the series. Interestingly enough, Danny’s co-star and longtime friend, Ashton Kutcher, 39, has yet to release a statement about the show’s decision.

Just 24 hours before Netflix released it’s statement about Danny, it was reported that one of their own execs unknowingly defended the actor to one of his accusers. The woman allegedly approached the executive, Andy Yeatman, at a children’s soccer game on Sunday and asked him why they weren’t taken action against Danny following the rape allegations being made against him. His response? “We don’t believe them,” according to the New York Post report. Netflix quickly acted after the interaction surfaced, releasing a statement that read: “Mr. Yeatman’s comments were careless, uninformed and do not represent the views of the company. Further, he would have no insights into decision making on ‘The Ranch.’ We are aware of the allegations against Danny Masterson and we are following the current investigation, and will respond if developments occur.”

In case you’re unaware of what Danny is being accused of, four women have accused the actor of raping them in the early 2000’s, as we’ve previously reported. The allegations of rape are during the time period in which Danny was one of the stars of That 70’s Show, once again alongside Ashton. At least two of the women claiming that Danny raped them filed reports with the police in 2003 and 2004, but the Huffington Post is reporting that one police report “vanished” while the police allegedly didn’t move forward with the other because the Church of Scientology, which Danny is an active part of, submitted over 50 affidavits of denials. The allegations resurfaced in 2016 after the LAPD finally began to interview the women accusing Danny of rape, however as of the date of this article no official charges have been made against the actor.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Danny being written off of The Ranch?