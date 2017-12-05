Danielle Bradbery Returns To ‘The Voice’ For Gorgeous Performance Of ‘Worth It’

She’s back! More than four years after she won ‘The Voice,’ Danielle Bradbery returned to the show with an epic performance of her new song ‘Worth It.’

Danielle Bradbery is currently promoting her new album, so what better place to stop by than where she got her start — at The Voice of course! The 21-year-old, who won the show’s fourth season in 2013, hit the stage during the Dec. 5 results show, where she performed an incredible rendition of her latest single “Worth it.” Danielle looked stunning during her performance, wearing a white dress with her brunette hair pulled back into a ponytail. It’s been quite some time since Danielle competed on the show, but she looked right at home on that stage, even four years later!

This was Danielle’s first time on The Voice since she returned during season 5 to perform her first post-show single “Heart of Dixie.” That season, she also showed up during the finale for a special performance. Since then, she’s been hard at work on perfecting her sound and refining her craft. Her album, I Don’t Believe We’ve Met, was released on Dec. 1, and it was her first record in four years. However, since The Voice, Danielle has been making a name for herself in country music, and has toured with stars like Brad Paisley, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and Brett Eldredge.

Danielle was on Blake Shelton’s team when she was on The Voice, and her win has helped him become the winningest coach in the show’s history. Blake has won five times now, and is currently in his 13th season. He has three artists in the Top 10 of season 13, and one of his contestants, Chloe Kohanski, has emerged as a major fan favorite throughout the competition.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Danielle’s performance on The Voice!? Are you a fan of her new music?