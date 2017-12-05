Chrissy Teigen’s Wild Pregnancy Cleavage Is On Full Display In Only A Towel On Snapchat

Chrissy Teigen is glowing, and not just because of the Snapchat filter! The pregnant supermodel showed off her impressive cleavage in nothing but a towel in Hawaii.

Woah, mama! Chrissy Teigen, 32, looked absolutely amazing as she got glam with celeb hairstylist Jen Atkin on a Hawaiian vacation. “Real queens fix each other’s crowns,” Chrissy told fans while Jen did her hair. See more new pics of Chrissy playing around with filters on Dec. 5 in the gallery, attached, and watch her Hawaii snaps above!

Chrissy, who is of course already a mom to Luna Simone, 1, along with John Legend, 38, has been having an amazing second pregnancy so far. She looked absolutely stunning in a ’60s-inspired outfit for her birthday party on Nov. 30, which was attended by famous pals Kim Kardashian, 37, Kanye West, 40, and more! See the best photos from Chrissy’s super fun Pan Am-themed 32nd birthday bash here.

But back to Hawaii. After getting all dressed up, Chrissy shared a hilarious video on Instagram of herself posing with Jen for a selfie, only to get slapped in the face with a palm frond by a mysterious prankster who was just out of frame. Too funny! Check it out:

insurance scamming with @jenatkinhair A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 3, 2017 at 10:38pm PST

She also debuted her tropical baby bump in this gorgeous shot a few days earlier:

aloha, bebe @1maryphillips @jenatkinhair @monicarosestyle @alanavanderaa A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 2, 2017 at 2:29pm PST

