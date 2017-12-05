Voight doesn’t open up much about his son’s death, but he reveals his ‘pain’ in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the ‘Chicago P.D.’ fall finale. Watch the emotional preview now.

Voight (Jason Beghe) pays a visit to grieving judge named Tommy Wells (guest star John Pankow) after his daughter tragically dies in this EXCLUSIVE preview. The judge goes on about the drug crisis that consumed his daughter and led to her overdose. “The deeper in Julianne got, the more she isolated herself,” he says. “It was our drug companies and doctors that got us hooked. They called it ‘medicine.’ We unleashed this monster on ourselves.”

Voight is well aware of the pain one feels when a parent loses a child. His son, Justin, was shot and killed back in the season 3. “I lost my son a few years ago,” Voight says to the judge. “The pain doesn’t go away. There is some consolation when justice is done. Makes the hole a little shallower.” Voight certainly knows a thing or two about justice.

He promises to do what he can to give the father some sense of justice. Voight and the rest of Intelligence will work to take down the opioid ring that the daughter was involved in. Voight will also discover who’s been leaking information from the 21st. Will Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) go down a dark path and betray his Chicago P.D. family? Ruzek is being blackmailed, and when someone’s in a tough spot like that, it’s hard to know how they’ll react. We have faith that he’ll find a way out of this, but will the damage that’s already been done be irreversible?

Chicago P.D. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. The show will return in 2018 on Jan. 3.

