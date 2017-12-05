Billy Bush Passionately Explains Why He Refuses To Let Trump Claim Tape Is Fake

Billy Bush come forward to call Trump out on behalf of his victims after the tycoon began denying it was his voice on ‘grab the p***y tape.’ He wishes he could say it wasn’t his voice on the tape the way Trump is.

Oh man did Billy Bush, 46, unload in his first interview since the Access Hollywood tape of Donald Trump telling him his fame allowed him to sexually assault women broke in Oct. of 2016. The “grab them by the p*ssy” audiotape from 2005 should have derailed the tycoon’s chances at the presidency but no, he shockingly won the election while Bush was fired from the Today Show. Bush appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Dec. 4 for his first interview since to call out Trump for now trying to claim the voice on the tape wasn’t his. “That’s your voice. You were there, I was there, that’s your voice.” He added, “For the last 14 months I’ve been dealing with it and you dealt with it for 14 minutes,” referring to Trump.

“When he said this it infuriated me on a personal front. You’ve got 20 women…who used their names,” Bush said. “We’ve got powerful people being held accountable now, and sometimes there’s anonymous sources. All of these women came out with their names and told their detailed accounts. So when he said this, it infuriated me on the personal front, and then I ended up Googling and I read an article with all of these women’s accounts. As I read these, I said, ‘Twenty women don’t get together and say, ‘Hey, you know what would be really fun? Let’s take down a powerful guy together, ha ha.’ No they don’t.” He demanded of Trump “Enough’s enough — stop playing around with people’s lives! That upset me.” See pics of Billy, here.

Billy said that at the time he thought Trump was just bloviating and didn’t think that there were actually victims of his “p***y grabbing” ways. “If I thought it was a man detailing a sexual assault strategy i would have reported it to the FBI, not my executive producer,” he said. As for his rapid firing by NBC immediately after the tape broke, he said that “I would have liked the chance to address the audience the following Monday.” Since the tape’s release, Billy lost his career, split from his wife Sydney after 20 years of marriage, and his teenage daughters were left in tears by the troubling contents. HIS life was completely destroyed even though he never said the words about “p*ssy grabbing,” TRUMP did.

TONIGHT: After his op-ed in the @NYTimes, Billy Bush stops by #LSSC to reveal why he's speaking out now, and to talk about what really happened on that bus. pic.twitter.com/buSWhph3mJ — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 5, 2017

