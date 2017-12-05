Beyonce Surprises Colin Kaepernick & Presents Him With Muhammad Ali Legacy Award

Beyonce surprised Colin Kaepernick by presenting him with the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony on Dec. 5. See the video here!

Queen B is here! Beyonce, 36, pleasantly surprised the audience at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony in New York City on Dec. 5 when she showed up to present football quarterback Colin Kaepernick, 30, with the special Muhammad Ali Legacy Award. The popular singer dazzled and showed off her post baby figure in a fitted black dress with shiny silver detail and matching silver heels as she spoke kind words about Colin. “Thank you, Colin Kaepernick. Thank you for your selfless heart and your conviction. Thank you for your personal sacrifice,” Beyonce said while onstage. She talked about how Colin was changing the world for the better and how he’s made a difference in an America full of racism. See some of the best photos of Colin here.

Colin gained national attention in 2016 when he started protesting what he felt like was racial injustice in the United States by not standing but kneeling for the national anthem before football games. He inspired other athletes to do the same and gained a wide spread of controversial publicity for the act. Colin, who used to play for the San Francisco 49ers, was born to a Caucasian mother and African American father before being put up for adoption shortly after. He was brought up by his adoptive parents, Caucasian couple, Rick and Teresa Kaepernick and started playing football at a young age.

Colin’s been highly recognized for his protest by many top name publications and it seems appropriate that he received the award that honors the legacy of Muhammad since the late professional boxer had his own experience with protesting. Muhammad spoke out against the Vietnam War in 1967 and made a huge impact in the country, but it cost him almost four years of fighting time. Colin’s impact seems to be following suit in both ways. He is currently a free agent and filed a grievance against the NFL and its owners and accused them of having an agreement to not hire him.

Beyoncé presents Colin Kaepernick with the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award at the Sports Illustrated Awards tonight! pic.twitter.com/U9J4gwmGdA — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 6, 2017

