18 Of The Best Covers Of Mariah Carey’s Iconic ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’

Which artists have made the BEST covers of Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’? We’ve rounded up our faves with an 18-song playlist you NEED to listen to!

It’s hard to recreate the magic that Mariah Carey, 47, unleashed on the world when she debuted “All I Want For Christmas Is You” in 1994. However, many artists have tried, and while nothing will ever compare to the original, there are definitely some truly incredible covers to enjoy. HollywoodLife put together 18 amazing covers of all different varieties on a Spotify playlist, which you can listen to below! While you’re listening, read along to find out why we chose the 18 songs that include Justin Bieber, Hanson, Lindsey Stirling and Idina Menzel.

Lets start with the most obvious, which is not necessarily a cover so much as it is a “remix” of the original. Mariah teamed up with Justin Bieber in 2011 to revive the song with a hip, new sound — and it worked. Not only did the dynamic pop duo take the song to a new level, but they turned what was once a classic into a fresh new track. Of course few covers compare to Michael Buble, who might as well be crowned the king of Christmas at this point. His cover of “All I Want for Christmas” is slowed down as the singer croons to his long lost lover. His cover is even hailed as “the best one” by HollywoodLife‘s own Music Editor, Gab Ginsberg! The newest cover is by none other than Hanson, who put an entirely new spin on the song by giving it a rock ‘n roll vibe on their Finally It’s Christmas album.

We also have some tried and true classics — because, yes, covers can be classics, too. For example we have the Glee cover, sung by Amber Riley, as well as My Chemical Romance‘s 2005 punk rock cover. While these versions aren’t often played on the radio, they are definitely two of the best ones out there! Some others that put a much different spin on the OG are covers by Karmin, Idina Menzel, Ernie Halter and Bowling for Soup. Obviously there are plenty of covers to choose from, so you need to check out our playlist and decide for yourself which one you like!

