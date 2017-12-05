‘Below Deck’ Finale Recap: The Last Charter — Will Nico Choose His Ex Or Bri?

It’s that last charter of the season for the ‘Below Deck’ crew! And, it’s their last chance to prove to Captain Lee that they’re not green any longer! Can Jen and Kate get along? Will Matt impress in the kitchen? And, will Nico choose Bri or his ex?

This is it! It’s time for the crew’s last charter of season 5! And, it’s Timothy Sykes’ last night on Valor. As you may know from last week’s episode, Sykes is a frequent guest of Valor and he is very high maintenance; like, champagne fountains and lavish parties high maintenance. So, the crew is on edge about pleasing him; especially since Captain Lee hasn’t been happy with their work. Going into the finale, here is where we’re at — Kate and Jen are still fighting; Matt is still trying to get an entire meal right; Nico is still stressing over telling Bri he is getting back with his ex; And, Kyle still thinks he owns everyone. Oh yeah, and, Baker and Bruno are killing it on the deck, per usual.

The crew ends up throwing Sykes and his friends a circus-themed party with a firework display and a champagne shower! By the time the last charter guests left, Sykes told the crew it was his best stay yet, and he praised Matt’s cooking. Captain Lee was more than pleased with the entire crew. When he met up with them for their last charter tip hand-out, he promoted Nico to Bosun… finally; That’s all Nico wanted throughout the season. The crew ended up making $2720 each; their highest charter tip all season!

Then, it was time for the crew’s last night out together before the pack their bags to leave. Although Nico’s on a high after his promotion, he is stressing about telling Bri that he is heading home to his ex-girlfriend after the charter, instead of taking a trip with her. In the midst of their last dinner, Nico pulls Bri away from the crew to break the news — aka, horrible timing, because he announces that he needs to talk to Bri in private.

Nico ends up telling Bri that he needs to go home to take care of his family, which is true. As you may know his little brother passed away. However, he makes no mention of his ex to Bri. And, although she is understanding, Bri is a bit bummed. Elsewhere, Jen decides to go confront Kate to “get closure” since they never really got along. And, it blows up in her face. Kate doesn’t feel good vibes from Jen and how she confronts her. Therefore, they’re still not on the best terms.

Meanwhile, it’s safe to say that that Bruno gets the most-improved crew member award. Kate and Captain Lee both tell Bruno that he has a bright future in yachting. The, Bruno asks Lee to write him a recommendation letter… and, he says yes!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the Below Deck season 5 finale?