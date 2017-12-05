Barcelona Vs. Sporting CP: Watch The Champions League Match Live Stream

This is it! It’s the last round of group play for the Champions League. Barcelona looks to cement its win of Group when they play Sporting CP at 2:30 PM ET. Don’t miss it!

Just like its tenure in La Liga, Barcelona has remained unbeaten while competing in the group stage of the 2017-18 Champions League. Thanks to five wins and just two draws, the Blaugrana have secured a spot in the knockout rounds. However, before Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, Luiz Suarez, and the rest of Barcelona can look forward to that stage, they still have one match left to play. Barca hosts Portugal’s Sporting CP at Camp Nou for this final group stage match and it’s going to be a fun one. Can Barca remain undefeated? Or will the Leões give Barca one final parting shot?

As it is, even if Barcelona (11 points) loses this match with Sporting and Juventus (8 points) defeats Olympiacos, Barca would still claim the group. Barcelona defeated Juve, the team that eliminated them from the prior year’s Champions League, 3-0 in their opening match. When they played the rematch on Nov. 22, they fought to a 0-0 draw. Advantage: Barcelona. With this dominant display, it seems that Barca might be on track to another Champions League title.

“Neymar’s departure has led to a change in our playing style,” Lionel Messi told German magazine Kicker, per ESPN FC. “We’ve lost some attacking power but we are better organised defensively. Our midfield is playing more calmly and we are better balanced. It has made us stronger defensively.” When asked about his biggest threats in the Champions League, Messi didn’t hold back.

“[Man] City have been one of the strongest teams so far this season together with PSG,” he added. “But the season is still young; I would never discount Real Madrid because of their class and experience, even though they aren’t picking up the expected results at the moment. Nor Bayern Munich — Bayern are the other big team that will be ready come the end of the season.”

