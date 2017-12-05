Angelina Jolie Confesses She Thought Working With Brad Pitt Would Save Their Marriage

Angelina Jolie thought filming ‘By The Sea’ with Brad Pitt would help their marriage, but it didn’t save it. Here’s what she said about trying to save the relationship:

Hearts shattered everywhere when Brad Pitt, 53, and Angelina Jolie, 42, announced they were separating in Sept. 2016, but the split didn’t come until after they tried working through their personal problems. Angelina opened up about her attempt to save their marriage with their film By The Sea, in The Hollywood Reporter‘s podcast, Awards Chatter. “We had met working together and we worked together well,” she said, referencing her introduction to Brad on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005. “I wanted us to do some serious work together. I thought it would be a good way for us to communicate.”

But filming the 2015 drama together wasn’t everything she hoped it’d be for their relationship. “In some ways it was, and in some ways we learned some things. But there was a heaviness probably during that situation that carried on and it wasn’t because of the film. It was something that we were dealing… things happen for different reasons, and things… why did I write that exact piece? Why did we feel that way when we made it? I’m not sure,” she added.

She also addressed how she struggled with various complications while they were together. “Over the span of that decade, I did lose my mother,” she said. “I did have my mastectomy, and I did then have an ovarian cancer scare and have that surgery as well, and other things of course that happened in life that you go through.”

But even though the film didn’t fix their marriage, the Girl, Interrupted star still looks back on it fondly. “A piece of art can be something that’s healing or something that’s difficult. I don’t know. I’m glad we did that film because we did explore something together,” she said. “Whatever it was maybe it didn’t solve certain things, but we did communicate something that needed to be communicated to each other.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Angelina opening up about her marriage to Brad?