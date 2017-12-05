Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean defended Nick Carter when asked about the shocking rape allegation brought on by Melissa Schuman. Watch what he said here.

AJ McLean, 39, showed nothing but love for his “brother” Nick Carter, 37, on Dec. 4 when asked about the current rape allegation against him by Melissa Schuman, 33, of the former girl music group Dream. Nick’s fellow Backstreet Boy said he had nothing but support for Nick and thinks the accusation is bogus. SEE THE FULL VIDEO OF WHAT AJ SAID HERE. “I totally support my brother, man,” AJ said in the interview at LAX. “He is a gentleman and a scholar and a father and a dear friend. I completely support him.” AJ insisted that his groupmate just isn’t that kinda guy and it’s not in his nature to do something like that. The singers have known each other since Nick was 12-years-old so they have a long history together and it turns out all his fellow Backstreet Boys are behind him. “Granted they are not happy with the news that is out there but they are doing anything that Nick may need to help while he handles the accusations,” a source close to the band EXCLUISVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “They are not judging him or jumping to conclusions in any way because they are family and they have to stick with family and are choosing to be on his side as brothers and they are all respecting the process as privately as they possibly can. They are keeping a close eye on everything and legitimately hoping for the best.” See photos of AJ and Nick in the Backstreet Boys over the years here.

Though AJ was supporting Nick in the interview, he was careful not to victim shame. He also took the moment to stand up for the women who have been coming forward about sexual harassment within the entertainment industry. “I don’t want anyone to discredit the victims or anyone that’s been through such horrible situations in their life but I support my brother,” AJ continued. ” I think he is innocent and I love him.”

Melissa first revealed the rape allegation against Nick in her personal online blog on Nov. 2 and it made major headlines. She revealed that he not only allegedly raped her but also took her virginity in the process. Nick responded and denied the allegation in an official statement that said Melissa never expressed to him that anything they did together in the past was not consensual.

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on AJ’s opinion about the rape allegation against Nick? Tell us here.