Abigail Breslin Defends Timothy Heller Against Victim Blamers After Sexual Assault Claims

While Timothy Heller has received a ton of support after publicly alleging she was “molested” by her former friend Melanie Martinez, she’s also been flooded with a number of hateful comments. So, her friend, Abigail Breslin, came to her defense. “Wow it’s really screwed up world we live in when we start photoshopping “supposed” screenshots of DMs in an attempt to victim blame and silence survivors,” the actress tweeted. “#WeBelieveYouTimothy let’s get that trending, ya?” She also publicly showed her support for Timothy by tweeting, “I love you and am so proud of you my strong as Hell oyster sister.”

As we previously reported, Timothy wrote a long Twitter post, in which she detailed alleged sexual assault by Melanie. In her message, she alleged that Melanie performed oral sex on her and used a sex toy on her without consent. “I never said yes. I said no, repeatedly,” Timothy wrote in her post. She explained that it took her so long to come forward because the whole situation “messed with” her head. “There was no way I could have been RAPED by my best friend…right?” she asked. Hours after Timothy shared her allegations, Melanie took to Twitter to deny the story, claiming that Timothy “never said no” to anything they did. Abigail responded directly to Melanie’s apology in a separate tweet.

“Melanie this is a completely unacceptable response,” she wrote. “Not saying no doesn’t mean yes. But for the record, she did and has stressed that numerous tims. Shame on you for this disgusting reply that contributes to the victim blaming culture we live in.” Melanie, a singer who competed on The Voice in 2012, has not replied.

