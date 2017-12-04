Chloe Kohanski: 5 Things To Know About The Talented ‘Voice’ Season 13 Finalist

Chloe Kohanski is a clear frontrunner of ‘The Voice’ season 13. Before Chloe and the rest of the top 10 perform, here are 5 things you must know about the contestant!

1. Chloe Kohanski has broken records while on The Voice. Chloe’s rendition of Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart” hit No. 1 on the iTunes chart! Her performance of the Stevie Nicks classic “Landslide” became the highest-ranking song on iTunes among The Voice contestants during the knockout rounds. Chloe’s got one heck of a voice. No wonder so many people want to hear her songs!

2. She was asked to audition for The Voice! “This is going to sound crazy, but I didn’t even audition for the show,” she told us EXCLUSIVELY. “There are so many ways to get involved with The Voice. The majority are from open call auditions, but weirdly enough, I received a phone call because I have been playing in Nashville for, like, four years and someone saw me at a show and they called and got my contact info and asked if I wanted to audition. They said they would fly me out for a Blind Audition, so that is what I did.”

3. While in college, she realized she had to pursue a career in music. Chloe has always wanted to be a singer, but she decided to go to college to be an English teacher, according to her NBC bio. After some soul-searching, Chloe realized she didn’t want to be a teacher. She decided to quit school and started playing in a blues band.

4. She was inspired by Miley Cyrus growing up! Chloe revealed in her NBC bio that Miley, 25, was one of her musical inspirations. Chloe was originally on Miley’s team, but the “Wrecking Ball” singer decided to cut her. Blake Shelton, 41, knew Chloe didn’t deserve to be cut, so he stole her!

5. She knew she had a voice at a very early age. Chloe realized she could sing at the young age of 5. “I was in my mom’s room singing to myself,” she told Parade. “She left the room. it was like one those kids songs I was singing to myself, like ‘The Itsy Bitsy Spider,’ like super soulful, and she comes back in and was, ‘What was that?’ She called my dad and was like, ‘Our daughter can sing!’ No one in my family is musical, including extended family.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Stay tuned for more EXCLUSIVE info about Chloe and more!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chloe could win season 13 of The Voice? Let us know!