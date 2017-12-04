Charles Manson: 5 Things To Know About The Evil Cult Leader Before New Special

Even after his death in Nov. 2017, Charles Manson will remain one of the most infamous criminals of all-time. Before watching History Channel’s ‘Manson Speaks,’ here are 5 key things you must know about Charles.

1. Charles Manson had a violent past way before the Manson Family murder spree. Charles was placed in several institutions starting at the age of 12. At one institution, he held a “razor to a boy’s throat and raped him,” according to The New York Times. He was in and out of prison for years leading up to the late 60s when the Manson Family cult gained immense popularity. In probation reports, he was described as suffering from “marked degree of rejection, instability and psychic trauma” and “constantly striving for status and securing some kind of love,” according to Biography.

2. Charles was not present at the gruesome Sharon Tate murders. The most infamous Manson Family crime was the Tate murders. On the night of August 8, 1969, Manson Family members Tex Watson, Susan Atkins, Linda Kasabian, and Patricia Krenwinkel invaded the home of actress Sharon Tate and director Roman Polanski in Los Angeles. Under orders from Manson, the Family members brutally murdered those present at the home, including writer Wojciech Frykowski, coffee heiress Abigail Folger, celebrity hair stylist Jay Sebring, and Steven Parent, a friend of the family’s gardener. Sharon was 8 months pregnant with her first child at the time she was killed. Roman was away working on a film in Europe. Even though Manson is closely associated with the murders, he was not present at the murders. Before the murders, Manson had tried to negotiate a recording contract with producer Terry Melcher, who previously rented Sharon and Roman’s home. Terry had blown off Manson, leaving him furious.

3. Charles and members of his Family weren’t initially arrested for the Tate/LaBianca murders. Right after the Tate murders, Manson went with some of his followers to the home of supermarket executive Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary. The husband and wife were gruesomely murdered by Manson’s followers on Aug. 10. Manson and his Family members weren’t suspects in the Tate/LaBianca murders right away. They were arrested on suspicion that they vandalized a portion of Death Valley National Park while they were hiding out in the Mojave Desert. It wasn’t until Susan, one of the Manson Family followers, was brought in on suspicion of murdering Gary Hinman in an unrelated incident that detectives realized that the Manson Family was involved in the Tate/LaBianca murders.

4. While imprisoned, a fellow inmate tried to kill him. Manson was convicted of first-degree murder in 1971 for orchestrating the Tate/LaBianca murders. He was originally sentenced to death, but this was changed to life in prison after California’s Supreme Court made the death penalty unconstitutional. In 1984, inmate Jan Holmstrom poured paint thinner on Manson and set him on fire. Manson suffered second and third-degree burns, but he survived.

5. He died in November 2017. Charles passed away on Nov. 19 at the age of 83 due to natural causes. In the years leading up to his death, he had been in a relationship with Afton Elaine Burton, who also went by “Star.” Charles and Star were engaged in 2014, but the wedding was called off by 2015.

The final edition of Manson Speaks: Inside The Mind Of A Madman will air Monday, December 4, at 9 p.m. ET on the History Channel.

