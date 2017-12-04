Vanessa Grimaldi Reveals Where She & Nick Viall Stand 3 Months After Split: Are They Still Friends?

Three months after her breakup from Nick Viall, Vanessa Grimaldi told us EXCLUSIVELY if she’s still friends with her unlucky-in-love ex!

Vanessa Grimaldi and Nick Viall got engaged on The Bachelor earlier this year, but their romance was short-lived, and they ended the relationship in August. We caught up with Vanessa at the L.A. Jingle Ball on Dec. 1, and she held nothing back when talking about her love life. “[Being single] is fine. It’s not hard,” Vanessa admitted to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “I think it’s important to, when you get out of a serious relationship, to just take time for yourself and feel comfortable in your own space alone. I’m really enjoying that time to myself right now.” She was very clear about this, too: She’s not dating anyone right now!

Luckily, she’s also been able to avoid bad blood with her ex, too. “We are on good terms and supportive of each other,” she revealed. Phew! It certainly seems like finding a new man isn’t a priority for Vanessa, and she also told us she’s not on any dating apps looking for love. “I want to meet someone traditionally,” she explained. “And it will happen once I figure everything out.” It’s great seeing Vanessa be so positive about this whole situation, as she was admittedly very upset about the breakup in August. “It’s okay to feel broken,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “It’s okay to cry. It’s okay to lean on a friend. In the end, it will always be okay.”

Nick became the Bachelor for season 21 of the series after quite a run on the franchise. First, he was Andi Dorfman’s runner-up on The Bachelorette. He returned to try and win Kaitlyn Bristowe’s heart on the show’s next season, only to be named runner-up again. Then, on Bachelor in Paradise, he thought he found love with Jen Saviano, but they split before the show ended.

