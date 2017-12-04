‘Vanderpump Rules’: Tom & Ariana Tease ‘Wild & Crazy’ New Season — ‘S*** Hits The Fan’ Fast

Tom and Ariana weren’t joking when they told us that Season 6 of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ would be the wildest season yet. The first episode alone features a pregnancy scare, cheating rumors and more!

Are you ready for Season 6 of Vanderpump Rules? Brace yourselves because this may be the wildest season yet for the hit Bravo reality series. Just a few days ago, Tom and Ariana stopped by HollywoodLife.com‘s Los Angeles office to spill some tea on what’s to come for our favorite SUR staffers. Not only did they tell us that, “S*** hits the fan right off the bat,” but Tom also said, “This has to be one the most insane, crazy seasons we’ve ever done.” And boy was he right — we watched the first episode of Season 6 early and it’s mind-blowingly crazy. For example, the first episode alone features a pregnancy scary, one hell of a cheating rumor, and more. It’s an episode you don’t want to miss!

As for the rest of the season, Tom said, “No relationship is safe,” which, of course, makes us worry, as in the trailer, we saw Tom and Ariana getting into an explosive fight over something that may or may not have been in her phone. When we tried getting details out of the duo, they remained coy. All Ariana would say was, “Everyone is super invested in really traumatic and dramatic events” this season. Tom added, “We’ve bene together almost four years now. And with any relationship, you go through your ups and downs”. Does this mean they’re heading for a break up? We hope not!

What Tom and Ariana could promise us, though, was that fans will see the cast take several different trips this season. “One of them is more innocently wild, and then one of them is crazy. And then the other one is crazier,” Ariana said. Some of the trips may even feature some nudity! It’s a wild and crazy season — very scandalous,” Tom concluded.

