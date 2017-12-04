Tiny Devastated After Death Of Her Security Guard: He Was ‘Like Family To Me’

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris is mourning the death of her beloved security guard, ‘Big Rio.’ Tiny revealed that the bodyguard, who was more like ‘family,’ died on Dec. 2.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, lost one of their security guards, Big Rio this weekend. Tiny took to Instagram on December 3 to reveal the devastating news. It’s unclear how her bodyguard died, however, the loss hit Tiny hard. “We lost one of my favorite security guards last night,” Tiny wrote next to a photo of Big Rio. “He was definitely more like family to me! Used to look forward to going home to talk to @jusbigrio The house want be the same without him!! We will truly miss Big Rio!!” See her full post below.

It’s unclear if Big Rio was just Tiny’s bodyguard, or if he worked for Xscape, which includes Tiny, sisters LaTocha Scott, 44, and Tamika Scott, 42, and Kandi Burruss, 41. LaTocha, Tamika and Kandi have yet to speak out about his passing. Tiny’s estranged husband, T.I., 37, also liked her post, so it is possible Big Rio could have worked for the Harris family. Big Rio’s Instagram account is private, therefore information about him is limited at this time.

Xscape just kicked off The Great Xscape Tour, which features special guests, Monica, 37, Tamar Braxton, 40, Tiny’s daughter, Zonnique, 21, and June’s Diary. The epic reunion tour runs through the holidays, with breaks on Christmas Eve/Christmas and New Year’s Eve/New Year’s Day, respectively. Xscape is set to hit 28 cities nationwide during their tour.

As you know, the entire group of Xscape are on tour. However, as seen in recent interviews, as well as Xscape: Still Kickin It’s finale [Bravo’s four-part special], Kandi will not be moving forward with the group after the tour; Instead, Xscape will continue to record music and move forward without Kandi. She’s been hesitant about the group’s reunion, which happened in early 2017, after Xscape split 20 years ago. The four-part special explored Kandi’s reservations with pursuing a future with the group; the special also revealed the real reasons behind their split.

Our thoughts are with Big Rio’s family and friends during this difficult time.

