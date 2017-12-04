‘Time’ Person Of The Year Shortlist Revealed: Kaepernick, Kim Jong Un & More

‘Time’ released a shortlist for its 2017 Person Of The Year, and we can’t decide who deserves the honor most. We want to know who YOU think should win! VOTE here!

Time announced who they’re considering for 2017’s Person of the Year on the Dec. 4 episode of the Today show, and it’s a pretty mixed bag. The nominees include people who’ve spent the year fighting for progressive change, and others who’ve been doing all they can to stop that progress in its tracks. While we wait for the winner to be announced on Dec. 6 on the Today show and Time‘s website, check out the shortlist below, and vote for who you think deserves the title this year!

Jeff Bezos, 53, became the richest man in the world this year, with a net worth of $97.7 billion. He’s best known for being the founder, chairman, and CEO of Amazon.com, the world’s largest online shopping retailer.

The Dreamers are the thousands of undocumented immigrants whose parents brought them to America as children. If the Trump Administration follows through on plans to end the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, their futures could be seriously jeopardized.

Patty Jenkins, 46, is the first woman to direct a film that earned more than $100 million in its opening weekend — in this case, 2017’s Wonder Woman. She’s signed on to direct a sequel, which is set for a Nov. 1, 2019 release.

Kim Jong Un, 33, is the North Korean leader who’s shaking Americans to their core with the renewed threat of nuclear war. He launched multiple ballistic missile tests and exchanged threats and insults with Donald Trump, so uh, yeah…

Colin Kaepernick, 30, started the national protest against racism and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem during NFL games. While the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has struggled to find a position with the professional league this year, his protest has grew exponentially, as hundreds of NFL players kneeled during the anthem in the wake of criticism from Trump.

The #MeToo Movement was started by actress Alyssa Milano, 44, on Twitter and it shed light on the prevalence of sexual harassment and assault when thousands of women shared their stories on social media in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. Dozens of male leaders in Hollywood, media, business, and politics, have since been accused, with notable figures losing their jobs over their alleged treatment of women in the workplace.

Robert Mueller, 73, was appointed as special counsel after FBI Director James Comey was fired. He has since brought charges against four people in his on-going investigation of potential involvement of the Trump campaign in Russia’s efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, 32, recently led a massive crackdown on businessmen and members of the royal family accused of corruption. He’s the son of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman.

Donald Trump, 71, was sworn into office in Jan. 2017, and he’s spent the months since working toward dismantling the work of the Obama Administration on health care, immigration policy, environmental regulations, and tax reforms. He was named Time‘s 2016 Person of the Year, but while he made the shortlist again this year, he likely won’t be the winner for 2017. “Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named ‘Man (Person) of the Year,’ like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway,” the President wrote on his personal Twitter, which has also been the source of major controversy and feuds involving him since his election.

Xi Jinping, 64, was given a second five-year presidential term in China this year. He was also written into the Communist Party’s constitution, which bestowed him with new authority and reinforced him as the country’s most powerful leader in modern history.

Regardless of what they’re known for, all of these choices have had a MAJOR impact in 2017. Who do you think deserves the honor? VOTE in the poll below!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think should be Time‘s 2017 Person of the Year?