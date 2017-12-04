The Weeknd Jokes About ‘Long Distance Relationship’ Onstage: Regretting Selena Gomez Split?

While performing in Sydney, The Weeknd made a joke about long distance relationships — was he reminiscing on his time with Selena Gomez!?

“I know this is like a long distance relationship here,” The Weeknd told his fans while performing in Sydney, Australia, according to Daily Mail. “But I feel like I’ll come to Sydney every year, at least once.” Obviously, the “Starboy” singer was referring to the fact that he’s not able to make it to Australia to tour as often as he’d like, but we can’t help but point out that The Weeknd actually did just end a long distance relationship — with Selena Gomez! The two dated very seriously for about ten months, and since he was on tour for a lot of that time, they spent a lot of time apart. It certainly must not have been easy, and the pair decided to end things in October, right around the same time she started seeing her ex, Justin Bieber, 23, again.

Selena recently told Billboard that she and The Weeknd ended their relationship “as best friends,” but it certainly seems like there’s a bit more ill-will on his end. After all, he deleted the photos of her from his Instagram last week! They also both unfollowed each other on the social media site. Of course, it probably wasn’t easy for the 27-year-old to see Sel spending so much time with Justin RIGHT after the breakup, but hopefully there’s not too much bad blood between the exes. As for Jelena, they seem to be going strong and their reconciliation certainly appears to be more than strictly platonic — they were even photographed kissing last month!

Meanwhile, The Weeknd also recently reunited with an ex. Before Bella Hadid, 21, headed to Shanghai for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in mid-November, she was in New York City, and The Weeknd was photographed leaving her apartment building! The pair dated for about a year in 2015 and 2016, and HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY heard that she really wants him back now that he’s single again. Whoa!

HollywoodLifers, how do you feel about The Weeknd and Selena’s breakup?