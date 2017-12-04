‘The Voice’ Live Blog: Top 10 Hit The Stage As Double Elimination Looms

Ten are left, and with two going home on Dec. 5, the competition is stiffer than ever on the Dec. 4 episode of ‘The Voice.’ Follow along with everything that goes down here!

The first artist to take the stage is Davon Fleming from Team Jennifer Hudson. This week, he sings another super powerful song from a female artist with a big voice — “Hurt” by Christina Aguilera. As always, Davon nails every note and has the crowd going wild. His rendition moves Jennifer so much, that she seems on the verge of tears, and takes her shoe off long before the performance ends to prove how much she loves it. Up next, Adam Cunningham from Adam Levine’s team performs “Maybe It Was Memphis.” After two weeks in the bottom two, Adam has a lot to prove, and he gives it his all with a great, classic country performance.

