‘Teen Mom OG’: Ryan Threatens To Hurt Someone After Maci Keeps Bentley From Him

Awkward! After Ryan was released from rehab during the Dec. 4 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’, he immediately tried seeing Bentley, but Maci put a stop to that.

After only completing 21 days in rehab, Ryan returned home to his wife, Mackenzie, during the Dec. 4 episode of Teen Mom OG. And immediately upon his release, he sent a number of texts to his ex, Maci, so he could see their son, Bentley. Obviously, 21 days in rehab doesn’t seem like a very long time, which is exactly why Maci was worried about allowing her 8-year-old son to reunite with his addict father, following his return home. “Ryan must be back home because I have gotten a few text messages from him that were like, not okay,” Maci told her husband Taylor. When he asked if the texts were vulgar or threatening, Maci said, “yeah,” and then further explained they said something like, “I have to take Bentley over there.”

“I just didn’t respond, because it’s like, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you’ve figured this out over the last 8 years or not — clearly you haven’t — but talking to me like that is not okay,'” she told Taylor. For anyone that watched tonight’s episode, it was pretty obvious that Ryan was pretty demanding in his texts. He refused to say please in any of the numerous messages he shot off to Maci, even though his wife, Mackenzie, made the suggestion. Ryan felt like he was entitled to see Bentley, and he may be, but we can certainly understand why Maci was so hesitant to let them reunite so soon after Ryan entered rehab.

Maci told Taylor that she wished Ryan had sought treatment for a longer duration of time. Ideally, she would have loved to see Ryan spend “six months to a year” in rehab, but that wasn’t the case. Ryan, apparently, “graduated early” because he took classes during his nine days in detox. Even so, Maci just wanted to set up a meeting with Ryan to discuss how he’s doing and come up with a plan for Bentley. She didn’t like how Ryan was coming at her so aggressively, so that’s why she ignored him.

Unfortunately for her, that just upset Ryan. In fact, he told Mackenzie that if Maci didn’t answer his calls and texts soon, he’d either go over to her house unannounced or “hurt someone.” Eek.

HollywoodLifers, what did YOU think of this week’s new episode of Teen Mom OG? Was Maci right to keep Bentley away from Ryan? Tell us below!