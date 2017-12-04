Taylor Swift Reinvents Herself For January 2018 Cover Of ‘VOGUE’ UK

New year, new person! We barely recognize Taylor Swift on the cover of the January 2018 issue of British ‘VOGUE’. Do you LOVE her new, darker style?

Taylor Swift, 27, hasn’t done ANY media interviews surrounding the November release of her massively successful sixth album Reputation — she didn’t have to. But now, she’s gracing the cover of the January 2018 issue of British VOGUE and she looks more fashion-forward than ever before. Taylor wrote on Instagram on Dec. 4, “Thank you @edward_enninful and @mertalas for your passion, spirit, and contagious laughter on set. Mert and Marcus took these photos for @britishvogue and my album photos for reputation, and it’s been such a bonding experience working together so closely and talking so much about what we wanted to make. It’s been a while since I’ve done a magazine cover. I’m really happy my first one back was with such wonderful people. #newvogue.”

That’s right, the cover photos were shot by the team behind her Reputation album cover and special “magazines.” On the cover, Taylor is wearing a dramatic, red Saint Laurent dress by the brand’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello. Her hair was styled by Paul Hanlon and her makeup was done by Isamaya Ffrench. She looks so different, but so amazing. We love how she continues to reinvent herself and her style!

