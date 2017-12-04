Taylor Swift’s Tour: When & How To Get Tickets To ‘Reputation’ Stadium Shows

Fans of Taylor Swift can start getting tickets to her U.S. ‘Reputation’ tour THIS week. The whole process is a BIT confusing, though, so we’re here to help!

Taylor Swift, 27, will be hitting the road for a massive stadium tour this summer, and she’s making sure her most loyal fans are getting first access to tickets to her show. To keep the scalpers away, Taylor teamed up with Ticketmaster to create a ‘verified fan’ list. Since the end of August, fans were able to watch videos, buy Taylor Swift products and merchandise, and participate in a number of other boosts to move themselves higher up on the ‘priority list’ for tickets at a show of their choice. The boost process ended on Nov. 29, and those who signed up were then sent a specific time frame during which they’d be able to start purchasing tickets on Dec. 2. The higher up you were on the priority list, the earlier your time!

So, if you signed up as a Taylor Swift ‘verified fan,’ make sure to check the e-mail associated with your Ticketmaster account to see your presale date and time…because they’re beginning on Dec. 5! During your time frame, you’ll get a text with a unique presale code, which can then be used to purchase tickets on Ticketmaster.com from then until Dec. 12 at 10:00 p.m. EST (obviously, the longer you wait, the less tickets there will be). At the point of purchase, you can select whether or not you want to purchase a VIP package or just a standard ticket, and you can buy up to six tickets with each code.

If you missed out on the verified fan experience, though, don’t fret. There will still be a general public onsale on Dec. 13, beginning at 10 a.m. local time. The specific concert venues are also having presales beginning on Dec. 9. The Reputation tour kicks off on May 8 in the western U.S., then heads to the U.K. and Ireland in June. Tay will then be back in the States for July, August and September, before heading to Australia in mid-October. It’s going to be EPIC, you guys! SEE A FULL LIST OF TOUR DATES HERE.

HollywoodLifers, are you going to try and go to Taylor’s Reputation tour?!