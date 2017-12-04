It’s a bit nippy out in London! Selena Gomez stepped out in a sheer top without a bra, showing off her nipple to fans on the street. See the wardrobe malfunction here!

Selena Gomez, 25, can make anything sexy — even an outfit that covered her from head-to-toe. While making different radio appearances in London, the “Wolves” singer rocked a look that freed her nipple. The black ribbed turtleneck she was wearing was pretty see-through, which the star was probably aware of when she opted to go braless. The seemingly intentional nip slip actually added a bit of sex appeal to her fully-clothed ensemble. She paired the sheer top with a plaid coat and dark slacks. She sported a red lip to add a pop of color to the monochromatic look. See her daring outfit below!

If you couldn’t tell, we’ve been obsessed with Sel lately. She’s been absolutely killing it! From being named Billboard‘s Woman of the Year to reuniting with Justin Bieber, 23, and making every Jelena shipper’s dreams come true, the “Bad Liar” singer has had no shortage of buzzworthy moments. But her busy schedule might be tiring her out. After her jam-packed morning of radio appearances, Selena posted an Instagram story from her hotel room where she admitted to needing “some alone time.” While we were concerned it could’ve meant she was having issues with Justin, she probably just had an exhausting day and could benefit from some peace and quiet. Hopefully she gets the space she needs!

We can only imagine what having the 13 Reason Why producer’s schedule must be like. Over the past two weeks, she went blonde, performed at the 2017 American Music Awards, gave a speech at the Lupus Research Alliance Annual Gala, and was honored at Billboard‘s Women in Music event. She’s also been hanging out with Justin during the little time she has off! Most recently, they were spotted together on Nov. 29 in a sweet embrace during their first date night since being separated for Thanksgiving. We can’t wait to see what Selena does (and wears) next! That is, after she gets some well-deserved alone-time.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Selena’s braless look?