Selena Gomez Missing Justin Bieber ‘Dearly’ While She’s Away In Europe: They Have A ‘Strong Love’

Selena Gomez, 25, is an ocean away from sweetie Justin Bieber, 23, on a trip to London and this is the farthest they’ve been apart since getting back together in late October. While there’s always Facetime, nothing beats the real thing and the singer is missing her honey with all of this distance between them. “Selena has been a bit bummed since her time out of the states and away from Justin. She misses him dearly and the time apart has helped her realize how important he is to her,” a source close to Selena tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Selena felt the need to pull back a little but that has only made things more clear in her mind. Selena has a strong love and bond for Justin. She wanted alone time, got it, and it was what she needed. It has helped her learn about herself and how much Justin means to her. She genuinely misses him and is can’t wait to get back to him,” our insider adds.

The “Wolves” singer is in London for the Fashion Awards 2017 on Dec. 4 where she rocked her blonde bob along with a very conservative long sleeved white dress with ruffles that looked like something out of the Old West. She finally admitted to getting back together with Justin in a cover story for Billboard magazine, which just named her Woman of the Year. “I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19, or 20,” she told the magazine of reconnecting with her ex. “I cherish people who have really impacted my life.”

After her dramatic health scare where she needed a kidney transplant over the summer after coming within two weeks of organ failure, no wonder she”s done a ton of re-evaluating of what she wants now that she has a new lease on life. As her song says, “The Heart Wants What it Wants” and that’s Justin! They’ve both grown so much in their years apart so hopefully this time around their romance will go the distance.

